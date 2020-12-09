BATESVILLE - Batesville residents with Rumpke Garbage service on Fridays will be delayed by one day in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
Holiday collection dates for residents located north of Pearl street, will see NO DATE CHANGE, as it remains on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Residents living south of Pearl Street will see a CHANGE in collection and will have their garbage collected on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Please contact the mayor’s office at 812-933-6100 if you have any questions.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.