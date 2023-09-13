MARSHALL COUNTY - A Batesville female was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident that took place last weekend in northern Indiana.
According to information provided by the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, Marshall County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a serious injury accident in the southbound lanes of US 31 near 11th Road.
One of the vehicles involved caught fire and it was unknown if the occupants were still inside.
The first deputy arrived on scene and learned that the sole occupant in the fully engulfed vehicle, a black 2016 Dodge pickup truck, was assisted out of the vehicle by passing citizens. This driver was identified as Arturo Mendez of White Pigeon, Indiana.
The other vehicle involved, a maroon 2013 Honda passenger car, had two occupants who suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the Honda, Jarrod Nichols of Milan, Indiana, was assisted out of the vehicle. The front seat passenger, Riley Duerstock of Batesville, was trapped in the vehicle.
Plymouth Fire and EMS arrived on scene and assisted all three subjects involved, who were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.
The Daily News has additionally learned that Duerstock is a 2021 graduate of Batesville High School and was returning home following a vacation to Michigan. Neither the extent of her injuries nor her condition were known at the time of this writing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.