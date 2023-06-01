BATESVILLE — Members of the Batesville High School Class of 2023 celebrated the end of their high school experience with a graduation ceremony Saturday morning in the BHS gym. The auditorium featured a live stream of the event for the convenience of the crowd as the 184 graduates received diplomas.
The ceremony opened with the BHS band playing as graduates entered the gym. The Batesville Singers performed two songs under the direction of choir director Dan Borns before Principal Andy Allen welcomed the graduates and their friends and families to the celebration.
In addition to faculty, school board members and the public, the Class of 2023 was joined by the BHS graduating Class of 1973, with 1973 class representative Pat Weigel speaking to this year’s graduating class.
“I was standing up here 50 years ago giving a speech,” Weigel said. “I thought my speech was pretty good at the time, but I was asking my classmates last night and no one could tell me what it was about.”
The financier and member of the fifth graduating class of the building housing BHS today, Weigel told graduates that in life they will be given many second chances, like the speech he was giving. He said the important thing is to make the most of those chances.
Next, salutatorians Ella Dieterlen and Summer Ratcliffe donned golden tassels and addressed classmates one final time. Both spoke of the tough race for valedictorian and their close friendships as well as the trials and tribulations of high school.
“You can’t be anything you want to be, but you can be everything that you are,” Ratcliffe said. “Each and every one of us here today [is] unique. Each of us has our own skills, gifts, traditions, values and beliefs. I challenge each of you to fully embrace those differences.”
Valedictorian Megan Raab addressed the crowd next. She pointed out that the top four of their class were all within 0.09% of each other’s GPA.
“I’m so happy and proud to call my family my family and to follow in my mother’s footsteps as valedictorian,” Raab said.
Dieterlen, Ratcliffe and Raab were awarded the Paul and Thelma (Lamping) Grossman Scholarship for a total of $2,000 each. John Grossman presented the annual award his parents set up more than 20 years ago.
Student Council President Cayman Werner and senior class representative Madison Rahschulte assisted faculty and school leaders with the presentation of diplomas to their classmates.
“Some of you might be scared to move on and some of you might be ready,” Werner said before the commencement began. “Just remember you are the one to determine how your life goes.”
A total of 60 students received a Core 40 Diploma with Academic Honors and 10 students received Core 40 with Technical Honors. A total of 31 students received an Academic Honors and Technical Honors Diploma.
Additional BHS Class of 2023 accomplishments included: two students enlisted in the United States Armed Forces, six students are pursuing a two-year college/technical track, 103 students are pursuing a four-year college track, one Ripley County Lilly winner and 86 students earned the Statewide Transfer General Education Core 30.
