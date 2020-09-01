BATESVILLE – The City of Batesville recently held a public hearing for its 2021 Non-Utility Budget in the Memorial Building.
Batesville Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates walked the Batesville City Council through the budget during the hearing.
According to Gates, budgeting for lost revenue as a result of COVID-19, was the biggest challenge the city faced when preparing the 2021 budget.
“Every year up to this point that I’ve been doing the budget, revenues tend to increase at a steady rate,” Gates said. “This is the first year we are saying, wait a minute, don’t count on those revenues anymore. With COVID, the times and possible economic reactions, we are kind of in a different situation than we’ve been in the last few years.”
The budget calls for an increase in property tax revenue to offset possible local income tax shortfalls.
“We’re hoping that our area has done a little better when it comes to local income taxes that we may not have the big shortfall,” Gates said. “If that’s the case, it would help us for the next year. We’ve gotten information from the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). They are telling us the 2022 budget is going to be just as tough, because then we’re going to have a full year of the effects of COVID.”
More about the budget
The city’s proposed budget requests $2,860,590 from local taxpayers in 2021. This is $67,910 less than the maximum amount it could request.
“We’ve kind of prided ourselves on not always saying, hey we need the maximum amount we can get from our taxpayers, because we are trying to say we are taxpayers too,” Gates said. “I am and the people that work here are. We’re saying we don’t want to take money that we don’t want to spend if we don’t need it.”
Batesville’s Net Assessed Value went up 1.84 percent ($7,273,209) this year. Ripley County’s value increased by 2.60 percent ($7,831,278), while Franklin County’s decreased .59 percent ($558,069).
The budget also calls for a 1 percent pay increase for all city employees including the mayor, clerk-treasurer and city judge. Members of the city council will not receive a pay raise this year.
“We really do want to make sure that any taxes we pass on to the residents are needed for the operation of the city, to keep it safe (and) to do the services that we have to do so that we can make sure the city is still running,” Gates said. “We’re definitely not in the mode right now where we think the sky is falling and we’ve got to cut back, but we’re being cautious about it. It’s cautiously optimistic maybe that we’re going to be fine, but we’re still more cautious because of the whole environment of the pandemic and the possible economic downturn that it’s going to cause.”
Adoption meeting, requesting information
The City of Batesville will hold an adoption meeting for its 2021 budget at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 in the Memorial Building (132 S. Main Street, council chambers, second floor). The city council must submit an approved budget to the DLGF by Sunday, November 1.
Batesville’s 2021 budget notice is available online at www.budgetnotices.in.gov or by calling 888-739-9826
Questions regarding the city’s budget may also be directed to Gates by phone at 812-933-6101 or by email at pgates@batesvilleindiana.us.
