BATESVILLE - Mayor Mike Bettice recently appointed Tricia Miller as the city’s Community Development Director, effective August 2, 2021.
“Ms. Miller brings extensive experience, knowledge and skill to her new position,” Mayor Bettice said. “We believe she will play an important role in our continuing efforts to foster relationships with community organizations and develop a comprehensive community strategy for the City of Batesville.”
Miller has served in various roles in Batesville and other communities, beginning as a local small business owner for 14 years to broadening her career in a government leadership position in Lake County, Illinois.
In 2019, she and her family returned to her hometown, and she became the Executive Director of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Miller has provided supervision and direction for public and private sectors, including public relations, government affairs, community, and business development.
Miller is an Oldenburg Academy alumni and graduate of Regis University, Denver, Colorado. She has served on several local civic boards and is a member of Holy Family Church, Phi Beta Psi Sorority, Rotary and Kiwanis of Batesville.
“It’s my pleasure to work with the Batesville community to enhance responsiveness to our citizens, organizations and business owners,” Miller said. “I look forward to creating partnerships and enhancing our community growth.”
