BATESVILLE – A team of four from Batesville High School comprised of Blake Belter, Onika Struewing, Kaitlyn Sarringhaus and Anna Bergmann, led by Coach Cassie Wallpe, were named FFA national champions in January.
On January 6, the Livestock Skill-a-thon team won first place as a team at the Western National Roundup Livestock Quiz Bowl in Denver, Colorado.
“This has been the winningest team in my 14 years,” Wallpe said. “These guys have actually garnered three consecutive state championships and two national qualifications.”
Wallpe said many people would expect the competition from the state to the national level would be the same but it was completely different and required the students to essentially start studying all over. Books were provided with questions the students might be asked. The team had more than 420 questions memorized and that wasn’t half of the questions they were asked during the Quiz Bowl, according to Sarringhaus.
The national quiz bowl separated the students from their coach. The students were placed in a holding room where they were not allowed to study but could speak to one another, according to Wallpe. They could also play cards and eat. Wallpe was able to watch the students compete but was unable to interact with them from the minute the competition started until it finished.
“Taking four seniors, four veterans, was somewhat relaxing and mind-easing for me,” Wallpe said. “They’ve got this, we’ve trained them and they’ll be fine, but it was one of the most gut-wrenching … like basketball coaches talk about the final ten seconds of the game. Yeah, we were there for three hours!”
During the Quiz Bowl, participants sat at a V-shaped table with buzzers in front of each student. Sarringhaus described it as similar to Family Feud: a question was asked verbally about livestock and the livestock industry and anyone could buzz in with an answer. If a student buzzed in before the question was fully read, the contest host would stop reading and the student must then answer. There were both individual sections and sections where the whole team could group together and answer questions.
Teams could lose points if they answered incorrectly.
“That was where it got tricky towards the end [of the competition],” Struewing said. “Because we were afraid that if we got it wrong, we would go back a few steps and we wanted to stay in [the competition].”
During the final round, BHS was beating Texas during a double elimination round after beating them in the first round and being beaten by Texas in the second. When Texas got a question and bonus option which could have put them in the lead over BHS, the Batesville seniors chose to buzz in before the question was even fully read and sacrifice a couple of points to prevent Texas from winning.
“We were up by four points and they had the chance to get a question right and a bonus,” Belter said. “So we actually sacrificed a point so they didn’t have the opportunity to get those points in and we were able to win.”
During their trip, the group visited Estes Park, a chocolate factory and a stock show in the streets of Denver. The National Western Stock Show is an annual livestock show and festival held every January at the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado since 1906. A memorable experience for all of the students was the running of more than 100 Texas longhorns through the streets of downtown Denver, a stock show tradition.
The team was also excited to be in the presence of Temple Grandin, the Grand Marshal of this year’s Stock Show. Grandin is an animal behaviorist and professor at Colorado State and the BHS students had studied Grandin’s program and watched her movie in Wallpe’s animal science course.
She is on the autism spectrum and she created a humane system to run cattle to slaughter which she believed was critical to efficiency because frightened animals do not calmly approach their fate, according to her website.
Today, half the cattle slaughtered in the United States and Canada pass through her center track restrainer system.
As for the future, all four seniors have agricultural aspirations in mind.
Sarringhaus is going into elementary education (hopefully at Purdue) and plans to have beef cattle when she’s older.
Struewing is pursuing marketing at Ball State University and hopes to expand her goat herd after college.
Belter is planning to attend Purdue for horticulture and hopefully start an aquaponics business in the future.
Bergmann is hoping to attend Mississippi State’s animal and dairy science program to get her veterinary degree to become a large animal veterinarian. She’d like to expand her herd of alpacas in the future.
“This was such a great team bonding experience,” Sarringhaus said. “A thing I’ve noticed that’s different on this team than any other team I’ve been on is that we’re not competing against each other. … It’s a really cool experience to see how we lifted each other up.”
