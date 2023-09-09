RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation, through its Ripley Youth Outreach Program, will host the fourth annual Chalktoberfest from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 at the Shopping Village in downtown Batesville.
Ripley Youth Outreach developed Chalktoberfest to provide local youth, 6th through 12th grade, an opportunity to showcase their artistic talents.
This year, students will be challenged to create a 4’ x 3’ mural inspired by their favorite TV show.
Each of the student artists will have three hours to complete their chalk mural. Prize money will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners, selected by a panel of judges.
Art is an expression of feelings, creativity, and self-expression which entertains or inspires the admirer in a way that influences how we relate to each other. Ripley Youth Outreach brought Chalktoberfest to Ripley County in an attempt to expand the opportunities available for teenagers to showcase their artistic talents and give weight to their social viewpoint.
To register for the event or to learn more, visit https://forms.gle/JC53Pv4wZ4tj7ZYm7.
You can also contact the Ripley County Community Foundation, 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, by phone at (812) 933-1098 or email at office@rccfonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.