BATESVILLE — Nearly 30 Batesville businesses, residents of Jennings County and and festival-goers from a multi-county region gathered Saturday under the Batesville “Color Rain” project for an afternoon celebration of inclusion and diversity at Batesville’s very first Pride Festival.
The event was sponsored by the grassroots organization “Batesville Area Inclusion & Diversity” and was co-chaired by BAID members Tray Fullenkamp and Amelia Kuvicek.
“In our monthly meetings, we’d discussed having a Pride event, but we were obviously very nervous about hosting an event in this area,” Fullenkamp said. “BAID [had] a float in a recent Batesville holiday parade, basing the non-denominational design on inclusion and world religions and cultures. We received mixed response, some negative from the crown booing,” she said. “We also got some cheers, but in the end the feedback was very good.”
When the two co-chairs noted the success of the art installation Umbrella Sky, that was the deciding factor.
“That did it. We needed to know what do to to make this happen,” Fullenkamp said.
“We are amazed that we’ve received such great response from the community,” Kuvicek said “We thought it would be very small, maybe get a few vendors, but to fill this space – we’re very grateful.”
Festival-goer, Batesville native and event organizer Cassandra Hodel attended because of her pride in her hometown.
“It means a a lot to make a space for LGBTQ humans in my hometown. They’ve definitely gone through a lot and they deserve a place at our table,” she said.
Private and commercial involvement and representation at the event was key in making the 4 hour downtown event happen.
Batesville citizen and volunteer for the event Ken Baran pointed out that the LGBTQ interests were only a small part of the reason behind the event.
“I’m excited to see people here who are not just like me,” Baran said. “I’m a cranky old American born English speaking heterosexual white male, and it’s great to see some colorful people!”
