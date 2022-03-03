BATESVILLE - The Southeastern Indiana Honor Band held its annual concert in the Batesville High School's auditorium this past week. The annual event was canceled last year due to Covid.
The event featured musicians from 11 local schools including Batesville, East Central, Jac-Cen-Del, Lawrenceburg, Milan, North Decatur, South Decatur, South Ripley, South Dearborn, Rising Sun and Switzerland County.
Directors of the 11 schools chose BHS as the host school for both this and next year's Honor Band concerts. Only schools with auditoriums were able to act as hosts, but this is the first time in recent history that Batesville was chosen.
BHS Principal Andy Allen introduced the 98-student band before the concert began before introducing the first director of the evening, Zach Manson, South Decatur Band Director.
"We last were able to get together for Honor Band in 2020 at Lawrenceburg High School," Allen said. "We are blessed to be able to get back here this evening and I want to thank you for hosting this event at BHS."
The first piece presented was Liberty Bell by John Philip Sousa conducted by Manson.
Next, The Walkup by Jennifer Jolley was performed as directed by Rising Sun Director Megan Volk.
BHS Director Mike Walker directed Brian Balmage's piece Still.
Milan's Director Stefani Bedel conducted East of the Sun (and West of the Moon) by John Prescott.
The final piece, Imaginarium by Randall Standridge was chosen and conducted by NDHS Director Reed Ulrey.
Walker recently became the BHS band director after teaching bands in California and Alaska. He and his wife planned to move to the area after she decided to pursue a law degree the University of Cincinnati. Walker discovered the open position and that there was a love for the arts in the school system and the couple chose Batesville.
"I knew this was the right place at the right time, and if I could get this job this would be the last one," Walker said. "My wife and I agreed, this is my fourth band, and it's going to be my last one."
Walker explained that high school directors have the opportunity to prep students for lifelong musicianship, for college and for wherever they choose to go next.
The concert was sponsored by Paige's Music, Quinlan & Fabish Music Company and Chozen Designs. The sponsorships paid for T-shirts for the students and bought lunch for the group on Sunday when all the schools arrived.
A Sunday rehearsal took place from 1 to 6 p.m. to allow the group to prepare together after weeks of practicing separately.
Next year's Honor Band performance will take place at BHS as well. Additionally, BHS will host a concert on March 25 called the ISSMA Preview Concert.
The Indiana State School Music Association hosts a music competition annually to showcase student talent, but often those pieces are not viewable to the public. This upcoming concert allows the local community to see these pieces before the ISSMA competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.