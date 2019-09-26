BATESVILLE -- Looking for a new job or career change? The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the city and Rotary Club of Batesville to host a career fair.
Work Batesville! will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 2-6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus hall, 624 Delaware Road. All ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to participate in the free event.
Attendees should bring resumes and dress professionally as on-site interviews could be conducted.
Mayor Mike Bettice initiated this fair earlier in the summer after a successful one in 2017. Community development director Steven Harmeyer recalls, “We had more than 300 come to that job fair. It exceeded our expectations. We took testimonials from businesses that were involved. When you have a low unemployment rate, one would wonder why would you have a job fair? It’s a small thing we can give local businesses. Workforce attraction is still a top priority for the city and our businesses.”
Are companies having trouble finding enough workers? Yes is Harmeyer’s answer. Talent attraction “is an issue in communities the size of Batesville across Indiana.”
“It’s amazing how many people who live in Batesville drive to Cincinnati or Indianapolis to work,” according to him. Some could be making that same compensation here without the drive.
Chamber executive director Tricia Miller points out, “Restaurants, the hospitality industry, they are always looking” for workers.
Rotary Club volunteers “do a terrific job. They’re going to put together packets for the job seekers,” which will include a map showing where businesses are located (they will be clustered by sector), tips for finding a job, creating a resume and interviewing well.
“We think this is a wonderful project. We want to encourage people to attend,” says Nikki Hutchinson, Rotary Club of Batesville service and special projects chair.
She observes, “It’s an excellent opportunity in the community. We know that employers are looking for employees that can fill the positions that they have, especially in the higher tech and medical fields. Those two areas are always seeking employees who will quality.”
“We’re there to be supportive” to job seekers as well. About eight members will man the registration table, passing out packets, giving directions and answering questions. She adds, “As job seekers leave, we ask them to complete a short evaluation form.”
Rotarians also will keep a hospitality table for employers well stocked. “Anybody is welcome” to enjoy refreshments.
Job applicants should stop by the chamber booth so Miller can provide advice on resumes, LinkedIn profiles and interviewing skills.
The chamber executive director says, “I think sometimes people coming into Batesville don’t realize what kind of workforce we have to offer. We have a wide variety of different kinds of jobs from manufacturing to health care, hospitality and administrative jobs. People who are seeking jobs don’t realize that.”
There will be over 300 job opportunities in these sectors: administration, career resources, customer relations, healthcare services, hospitality, logistics, machinist, maintenance, management, manufacturing, operators, packing/assembly, programmers, technicians and transportation.
Staffing agencies will also be present to provide career resources, training programs and educational opportunities.
There is room for a maximum of 30 businesses. Companies should reserve spaces by Friday, Sept. 27. Fees are $30 for chamber members and $50 for nonchamber members. To get a registration form or questions answered, persons may contact the chamber at 812-934-3101 or chamber@batesvillein.com.
Work Batesville! will be a chance for job seekers to find out more about “a diverse range of Batesville local and global companies,” the community development director notes. While the unemployment rate may be low, “for people looking for a career change or to take their career to the next level, those opportunities are right here in Batesville.
“You may not leave that day with a job, but we want to make sure each person leaves better prepared for that next job opportunity.”
