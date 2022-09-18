BATESVILLE — The Batesville Kiwanis AppleFest, now in its 32nd year, has become one of Southeastern Indiana’s favorite festivals.
The event is a premier family affair with games, entertainment, an apple pageant, arts and crafts, delicious food to sample, and lots of participating vendors.
The community event is held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 24, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 25, at Liberty Park, 716 S. Park Ave., Batesville.
For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/batesvilleindianakiwanis/
Proceeds from the Kiwanis AppleFest are channeled back into the community through various programs and sponsorships including:
K-Club Sponsor at BIS
Key Club Sponsor at BHS
Kiwanis Student Leadership Academy Sponsor at BHS
College Scholarship Awards for BHS & OA Seniors
Batesville Farm City Banquet Co-Sponsor
Cub Scout Pack Sponsor
Community Prayer Breakfast Co-Sponsor
Youth Soccer Sponsor
Free Summer Movie at the Gibson Theatre Sponsor
Batesville Summer Food Program Support
Holiday Program at St. Andrews & The Waters
