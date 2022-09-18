Applefest
BATESVILLE — The Batesville Kiwanis AppleFest, now in its 32nd year, has become one of Southeastern Indiana’s favorite festivals.

The event is a premier family affair with games, entertainment, an apple pageant, arts and crafts, delicious food to sample, and lots of participating vendors.

The community event is held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 24, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 25, at Liberty Park, 716 S. Park Ave., Batesville.

For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/batesvilleindianakiwanis/

Proceeds from the Kiwanis AppleFest are channeled back into the community through various programs and sponsorships including:

K-Club Sponsor at BIS

Key Club Sponsor at BHS

Kiwanis Student Leadership Academy Sponsor at BHS

College Scholarship Awards for BHS & OA Seniors

Batesville Farm City Banquet Co-Sponsor

Cub Scout Pack Sponsor

Community Prayer Breakfast Co-Sponsor

Youth Soccer Sponsor

Free Summer Movie at the Gibson Theatre Sponsor

Batesville Summer Food Program Support

Holiday Program at St. Andrews & The Waters

