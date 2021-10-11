BATESVILLE – The Batesville Street Department will begin curb-side collection of leaves October 25 and conclude in December.

Residents should follow these guidelines:

• Place leaves as close to the edge of the street as possible without placing leaves in the street.

• Be sure that leaves are free of any other debris and cars are not blocking the path of the leaf machine.

• All loose leaves are picked up on street side only.

• No loose leaves are collected in alleyways.

These services are for Batesville residents only.

Visit https://batesvilleindiana.us/departments/street-department/leaf-limb/ for more information.

