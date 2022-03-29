BATESVILLE – Batesville Memorial Public Library recently announced the decision to do away with overdue fines beginning April 1, 2022. In addition, BMPL will wipe the slate clean on older overdue fines.
The library board of trustees wants to make the library more accessible to community members and believes overdue fines are a barrier for many people. Often, people accrue fines due to circumstances beyond their control such as weather, illness, or family emergencies and in these tough economic times, may not have the money to pay them off.
When money is tight, people increasingly turn to the library to meet their informational, educational, and entertainment needs, and BMPL believes overdue fines should not stand in the way.
Standard overdue fines will be closed out, but lost or damaged items, overdue materials from other libraries, and some specialty items such as equipment will still incur fines and replacement costs.
If library overdue fees are preventing you from visiting BMPL, Library Director Kim Porter would like to welcome you back.
The doors are open at BMPL and the library looks forward to welcoming the public back.
