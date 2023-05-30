BAATESVILLE - Here's an overview of special events, programs and activities planned at the Batesville Memorial Public Library the first couple weeks of June.
June 1 at 1 p.m. – Felting Class: a BMPL Adult Program. In June we will create flat felting, also known as wool painting. This program will be repeated on June 19 2 5:30 p.m. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 1 at 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
June 5 at 10 a.m. – Summer Mother Goose for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Features a fun 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
June 5 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park for ages 3-6. Join Miss Sarah from the Batesville Memorial Public Library at Liberty Park on the grass by the playground to spend 30 minutes reading and singing together!
June 5 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: Price Controls. Join instructor Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and learn what are price controls and how they affect you as a consumer. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 6 at 11 am and 4 p.m. – Foam Party for kiddos 8 and under. Join us at Liberty Park to kick off the Batesville Memorial Public Library Summer Reading with a FOAM PARTY! Registration is requested, but not required. Visit ebatesville.com/events to register or for more information.
June 7 Story Seekers Book Club for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will spend the first part of the program discussing The Rise and Fall of Mount Majestic and then do an activity or game to go with the book. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 8 at 10 a.m. – Brum Woods Nature Walk for Pre-K – 2nd grade presented by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us at Lena’s Loop for a fun nature walk. Please register at ebatesville.com/events. This program will be cancelled in the event of rain.
June 8 at 10 a.m. – Brum Woods Nature Fun for 3rd – 8th grade presented by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us at Brum Woods for a nature hike. Mr. Chap.m.an, with the Boy Scouts, will teach us some wilderness techniques. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 10 at 6 p.m. – After Hours Concert featuring Wild Carrot. Enjoy a FREE evening of Americana music from Blues to Bluegrass, Country to Celtic, American Songbook standards to Award-winning original songs using guitar, mandolin, dulcimer, concertina, and vocals. Be sure to bring your own chair as we gather around the new pergola at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Tacos2Go Foodtruck will also be onsite for food purchases. Sponsored by the BAAC, The Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library, and BMPL.
June 12 at 10 a.m. – Summer Mother Goose for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Features a fun 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
June 12 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park for ages 3-6. Join Miss Sarah from the Batesville Memorial Public Library at Liberty Park on the grass by the playground to spend 30 minutes reading and singing together!
June 12 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts Garden Club for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will tend the garden and make their own water jug to take home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 12 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: Overview of Prices with instructor Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This session will focus on an overview of prices – causation, cause and effect, incentives, goals, scarcity, and competition in the markets. Find out how economists think about these things. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 13 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Family Magic Show presented by CR Ryan and Sons, Indiana’s only Father and Son Magic Team! Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this family program. Space is limited, so please register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 14 at 1 p.m. – Bug Hotel for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Create your own Bug Hotel to attract a variety of critters! Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
June 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Royal Ballroom Dancing: a BMPL Adult Program. Miss Lizzie will demonstrate and then teach attendees a few basic steps. Wear your dancing shoes and be ready for your next royal dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 15 at 10 a.m. – Outdoor Games for ages 6 - 12. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to play oversized outside games. Challenge your friends at Bocce Bal, Jenga, or Tic-Tac-Toe! In case of rain, it will move indoors. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 15 at 1 p.m. – Flip Flop Diamond Art Coaster: a BMPL Adult Program. Diamond Art is back at the Batesville Memorial Public Library by popular demand. Join in the fun and create a festive flip flop coaster for your summer beverages. Register at ebatesville.com/ events.
June 15 at 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
