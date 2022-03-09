BATESVILLE – Listed below are upcoming events at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for the first half of March.
March 17 from 10 a.m. to noon – St. Patrick’s Day Craft Party at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with crafts and fun! This is an Open House style event, come when you can and leave when you want.
Mar. 17 – St. Patty’s Science Fun at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This Take & Make program is designed for 3rd – 8th grade. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your kit.
Mar. 17 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Ukulele Club meets.
Mar. 19 at 10 a.m. – Saturday Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6 is a fun filled 45 minute session.
Mar. 21 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3 is an interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Mar. 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Chinese Paper Cutting for 5th – 12th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program will be taught by Zhenglin, an exchange teacher from China. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 22 at 10, 2 & 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6 features books, songs, & activities to build early literacy skills.
Mar. 22 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. If you are interested in knitting or learning how to knit, come join the group. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 23 at 2 p.m. – Math Mania Homeschool Program for Pre-K – 2nd grade. This is a math encounter featuring time, measurement, addition, subtraction, and fractions. Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 24 at 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft: Yarn Wrapped Flowers for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 24 at 4 p.m. – Let’s Get Cooking featuring Fruit Kabobs for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 24 at 6 p.m. – Growing, Harvesting, & Using Herbs at the Batesville Memorial Public Library featuring Sarah Cross of Crossbuckle Homestead.
Mar. 28 at 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. - Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3 is an interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Mar. 29 at 10 a.m., 2 & 6 p.m. - Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6 features books, songs, & activities to build early literacy skills.
Mar. 29 at 1 p.m. - Knit Together at BMPL. If you are interested in knitting or learning how to knit, come join the group. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Mar. 30 at 10 a.m. – National Take a Walk in the Park Day is sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library and will meet at the Batesville Liberty Park Pavilion. Homeschool families are invited to meet at the park to participate in a Scavenger Hunt and meet other Homeschoolers. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
