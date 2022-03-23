Listed below are the upcoming events for the first half of April at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
April 1 – April 30 – In celebration of National Poetry Month the Batesville Memorial Public Library, Batesville Main Street and the Batesville Area Arts Council will sponsor a Poetry Walk. Pick up your passport at any participating Batesville area business or BMPL. When your passport is full return it to the Batesville Memorial Public Library to be entered into a drawing for a $50 Batesville Chamber Bucks Gift Certificate. For more information see ebatesville.com.
April 4 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3. This is a fun filled interactive session using rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
April 5 at 10, 2 & 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun 45 minute session incorporates books, songs, & activities to build early literacy skills.
April 5 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Are you interested in knitting or want to learn to knit? Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more info see ebatesville.com/events.
April 6 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for 3rd – 8th grade. Participants read a designated book and meet monthly to discuss the book and do an activity. If you are new to the group, email Denean at homeschool@ebatesville.com.
April 7 at 1 p.m. –The April project for the Batesville Memorial Public Library Felting Class is a felted lamb. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 7 at 6:30 p.m. – Celebrate National Poetry Month with KennyFresh, poet/author/storyteller at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us as the talented KennyFresh shares his spoken word poetry. This program sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council.
April 11 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3. This is a fun filled interactive session using rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
April 11 at 4 p.m. – Celebrate National Poetry Month with Matthew Graham at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Mr. Graham is Indiana’s State Poet Laureate. This program sponsored by the Batesville Area Arts Council.
April 11 at 4 p.m. – The Little Sprouts at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will learn how weather affects our gardens. This program is for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 12 at 10, 2 & 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun 45 minute session incorporates books, songs, & activities to build early literacy skills.
April 12 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Are you interested in knitting or want to learn to knit? Join us and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more info see ebatesville.com/events.
April 13 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. – National Scrabble Day Homeschool Program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The 10 a.m. session is for Pre-K – 2nd grade and will feature word games and using letters in fun ways. The 2 p.m. session, for 3rd – 8th grade, will have several Scrabble boards set up for play. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 14 at 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft Day: Tie Dye Paper Eggs for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us as we make paper tie dye eggs and read a book. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 14 at 4 p.m. – Egg Drop Science for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us and build a container to protect an uncooked egg. Then you will test your container. Will your egg survive the fall? There is also a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
April 15 – BMPL closed for Good Friday.
