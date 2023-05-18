BATESVILLE - Here's a look at upcoming special events and activities at Batesville Memorial Public Library.
May 22 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers this interactive session features rhymes, songs, musical instruments and more.
May 22 at 7 p.m. – Economics: Plain and Simple. Learning economics need not be confusing as many of the concepts are straightforward. This series is led by Marc Cerniglia. He has over 30 years of business experience and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. Mr. Cerniglia has a B.S from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A from the University of Virginia. The May 22 program will focus on The Role of Prices and will feature real-life examples. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 23 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
May 24 at 1 p.m. – Bouncing Balloon for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Make your own balloon yoyo at the Batesville Memorial Public Library! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 30 at 1 p.m. – Craft and Chat with Cassie at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you get lonely working on your craft projects at home? Just want a little company? Join your fellow crafters for an afternoon of crafting and chatting! Registration is requested, but not required. https://ebatesville.com/events.
