BATESVILLE — Batesville Main Street Executive Director Tina Longstreth has announced that she will be stepping down from her position pending the hire of replacement.
Longstreth, who has been in the role since March 2019, was the first paid Executive Director for the organization, thanks to a generous donation from the John A. Hillenbrand Foundation.
“We have learned so much in these past three years and have such great momentum going,” Longstreth said. “I am honored to have served in this role, and I look forward to moving back into a volunteer position with the Board in more of a strategy role and to help the new Executive Director with the onboarding process so that knowledge carries forward. We have an amazing working Board of Directors at Batesville Main Street, and I am certain that the next Executive Director will take our efforts to the next level.”
Board Chair Lisa Tuveson added, “We are grateful for Tina’s hard work in these past three years and feel very fortunate that she will be staying on as a volunteer to help continue moving the needle forward. We will be announcing our formal search within the coming weeks, so be looking for the job posting on Main Street’s social media and through local news avenues.”
