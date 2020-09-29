BATESVILLE — Batesville Main Street (BMS) recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to establish two outdoor community spaces dedicated to remarkable women who’ve helped the area thrive.
“BMS is very excited to coordinate these two outdoor public gathering spaces in our downtown district,” Executive Director of BMS Tina Longstreth said. “Projects like this, which bring our community together and improve our downtown, are the essence of our mission as a Main Street group.”
If BMS’ campaign can raise $50,000 by Sunday, Nov. 1 it will receive a matching grant of $50,000 from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places initiative.
“The way we are running this campaign is an all or nothing. So if we don’t raise the $50,000, we don’t cash the checks, we don’t run the credit cards through, we just don’t get the money,” Longstreth said. “We did that because we are $100,000 shy on this project. We have raised quite a bit of money already, but to do the project to the quality that we want to do it, we are still this much short. We don’t want to compromise on the project.”
Inspiration Park and Collaboration Corner
The first outdoor gathering space, Inspiration Park, will be established at what is referred to as The Bike Park to commemorate this year’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The park will incorporate an illuminated 3D metal sculpture as a public art component.
“Celebrating Batesville’s women visionaries in a year that we also celebrate the anniversary of the suffrage movement makes this project all the more meaningful,” Longstreth said.
The second space, Collaboration Corner, will be located on George Street in front of Amack’s Well. The area’s name pays homage to the Batesville community’s entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit.
BMS established a pop-up park at this location in 2017, which was well received by local residents.
BMS will honor five women with the initial dedication of these gathering spaces.
The organization acknowledged this list of women is not all-encompassing and additional honorees will follow in the future.
2020 inaugural honorees
Margaret Hillenbrand and Mary Mitchell – Visionaries and chief benefactors of Margaret Mary Health, which now provides healthcare to a population of more than 65,000 in Ripley, Franklin and surrounding counties.
Jane Yorn – Founder of Safe Passage. 14,000 women and children to date have been delivered to safety from situations of extreme domestic violence.
Jolene Rockwood – Founder of the Batesville Area Arts Council. More than $1,000,000 has gone into Arts in Education programming in Batesville’s six local schools since 1988.
Roberta Cook – Cook coordinated the transformation of an abandoned storefront into a thriving gathering space and community hub, which is now known as Amack’s Well Coffee House, during a time of economic downturn.
More about BMS’s campaign
Those interested in donating to BMS’s crowdfunding campaign can donate online through Patronicity at https://www.patronicity.com/project/building_community_and_celebrating_remarkable_women#!/ or by mailing checks to: Batesville Main Street, PO Box 260, Batesville, IN 47006.
“The whole idea behind these crowdfunding campaigns is to engage the community and make everyone a part of what you’re doing,” Longstreth said. “Whether it be a $25 check or a $2,500 check it doesn’t matter. What matters is that people are engaged and they’re helping move the community forward.”
The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should they successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
“We are extremely grateful to IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program for providing matching funds of up to $50,000 to enable us to shape the downtown we would like to pass on to the next generation of community visionaries,” Longstreth said.
The Sherman will host a Community Night on Thursday, Oct. 22 and a portion of proceeds raised will benefit BMS’s crowdfunding campaign.
For more information contact Longstreth by phone at 812-933-6100 or by email at tinalongstreth17@gmail.com.
