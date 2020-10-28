BATESVILLE – Batesville Main Street has expanded its Patronicity Campaign goal from $50,000 to $85,000 and will now include a third community gathering space in downtown Batesville if the new goal is met by Sunday, Nov. 1.
The original goal funded the creation of two gathering spaces. Batesville Main Street had raised just over $80,000 as of Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“We had exceeded it to an extent that we felt it put us in a good position to actually add a third gathering space into the downtown area,” Batesville Main Street Executive Director Tina Longstreth said. “We expanded our goal to $85,000. At the time we did that, we had already earned $16,000 of that ($85,000) so we were already halfway to our stretch goal.”
On October 22, Batesville Main Street reached its original goal of raising $50,000 during its campaign. The $50,000 will be matched by the Indiana Housingand Community Development Authority.
Batesville Main Street will continue accepting donations after November 1. While these donations won’t be a part of the Patronicity Campaign, they will still go toward providing the outdoor gathering spaces to the community.
“It’s a project the whole town of Batesville has rallied behind,” Batesville Main Street Board Member Lisa Tuveson said. “No donation is too small.”
Donations can be made online at www.patronicity.com/Batesville or checks can be made payable to Batesville Main Street and sent to PO Box 260, Batesville, IN 47006.
Batesville Main Street anticipates it will meet its $85,000 goal and plans to complete the following outdoor gathering spaces in spring of 2021.
Inspiration Park (new and improved Bike Park) – Inspiration Park will be dedicated to inspirational women who’ve made significant contributions to the Batesville Community. It will commemorate this year’s 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
Collaboration Corner (Main and George) – This gathering space will be located in front of Amack’s Well. Longstreth said it was named in honor of the collaborative nature of Batesville and the way the community works together to make things happen.
Connectivity Corner (Sycamore and George) – This gathering space will be located just down George Street from Amack’s Well. It will add additional seating and green space to downtown Batesville, while complimenting Collaboration Corner.
A concept for these areas included amenities such as shade trees planted on site, bike racks, standing tables, WiFi access, an informational kiosk, a shade shelter, a refillable water station and lighting.
“These will be public gathering spaces to extend our downtown businesses and make people hang around and spend time and money in downtown Batesville, which is part of the mission of Main Streets,” Batesville Main Street Board Member Anne Raver said. “It just makes it more liveable, walkable and connected. When we reached over our goal Connectivity Corner just really balanced that block.”
Raver highlighted these areas are all public access gathering spaces. She said just because a space is in front of a specific business that doesn’t mean residents must be patrons in order to utilize the space.
“It’s not just about beautification, it’s also about bringing the whole town together,” Tuveson said. “I think one reason this project has done so well is because it is for everybody and it is benefiting everybody.”
Tuveson said in times of COVID-19 it is important for communities to have outdoor gathering spaces.
“We all feel this is the catalyst to bring more green spaces downtown to revitalize our downtown.” Tuveson said. “These are the first three spaces of many to come. The more money we get, the more spaces we can create.”
Batesville Main Street looks forward to spearheading similar campaigns and projects in the future.
“We have a lot of projects up our sleeves,” Longstreth said. “Anything that we get over and above goes right back into downtown projects. It’s not like it won’t go to use. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community. We could not move the needle forward on projects like this without the community stepping up and helping.”
