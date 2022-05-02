BATESVILLE — Batesville Main Street has announced the sale of engraved paving stones in Inspiration Park to honor local women who have positively impacted the Batesville community.
Inspiration Park was unveiled in December. The idea for the park space came from a grant opportunity through Indiana Humanities in May 2020 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. The grant was seeking community projects that honored Hoosier women who had either actively been involved with the Suffrage Movement or who had been trailblazers in their respective communities.
BMS Executive Director Tina Longstreth said the organization decided in May 2020 to honor some of Batesville’s most illustrious women with a space that would elevate the downtown district and give people a safe outdoor space to gather.
Countless donors contributed to this project. An Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Creating Places grant was executed through the Patronicity platform. IHCD matched $50,000 of the $86,000 raised by BMS. The group got an additional $50,000 from a T-Mobile Hometown grant. T-Mobile representative Ashley Herberth attended the park reveal. The phone company is committed to giving $25 million to small towns across America over the next 5 years.
Local artist and art teacher Andrea Grimsley designed the statue displayed in Inspiration Park. She was inspired by a conversation with Anne Raver about the act of celebration and placemaking opportunity which is public art.
Including the paving project, these engravings will act add to the Women's Legacy project of the park. Each 4"x8" paver in honor or memory of an extraordinary woman who has positively impacted the Batesville community will cost $150.
The cost includes up to three lines of engraving, up to 15 characters, including spaces, per line. There is a limited supply.
Orders must be received by May 8, 2022.
Main Street has asked that if the purchaser would like to notify someone about the paver, they should include the complete name and mailing address of the individual to be contacted. Completion is expected to be sometime in June.
For more information, email batesvilleinmainstreet@gmail.com.
