BATESVILLE — Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice recently discussed and summarized the year 2020 and how COVID-19 impacted the city.
Bettice said much of the city’s operations were overshadowed by COVID-19 in 2020.
“Things have been so dominated by the pandemic that it’s hard to think about other things getting done,” Bettice said. “We have done a number of things in the background to run the business, but so much of everybody’s time and effort has been devoted to trying to take care of people, businesses and other things. We have little things we have done, but they all seem to pale in comparison to how much time and effort has been spent talking and dealing with the pandemic.”
The mayor still does many of the things he would during a typical year. However, much of his time has been dedicated to helping people understand what is happening with COVID-19 in the community.
“I’ve done a lot more interviews. I do a radio show three days a week to try to update the public,” Bettice said. “Part of my role as mayor has always been to share information so people understand what is going on. It (the pandemic) has caused me to be on the radio a lot more trying to be as open and transparent about that stuff as I can be.”
Mayor Bettice sees the toll the pandemic has taken on Batesville’s residents and businesses. This hasn’t stopped the community from coming together and helping one another when they need it most.
It has been especially challenging for businesses to adapt to rapid changes to public health regulations. The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce worked to alleviate some of these challenges throughout the year.
“There’s been a fair amount of people working together. I’ve been impressed with the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce and the work that they’ve done to help and guide not only chamber members, but also non-chamber members,” Bettice said. “It has not been easy. The chamber has done a really great job with educating businesses around the community and helping them get through all the changes.”
Throughout 2020, the city worked on a long-term water project, which is ahead of schedule and on budget. The project should be completed in the first half of 2021.
The city also worked on stormwater removal projects and additional related projects are scheduled for 2021.
“We are also doing a major infrastructure project on Walnut Street in the second half of 2021. We are going to replace a bunch of very old waste water pipes under Walnut Street before the state comes in and repaves Walnut Street and 229 through downtown Batesville,” Bettice said.
The mayor mentioned the city weathered the storm during the pandemic, while continuing to provide the essential services a city is required to.
“Our everyday stuff has to happen. We can’t just not respond to emergency calls,” Bettice said. “Those things do not get to take a day off because of COVID. Our business is such that we provide those essential services that have to happen everyday.”
Certain manufacturing companies in the community thrived in 2020. Batesville Casket Co. and Hill-Rom, saw an increase in production and employment in 2021, according to the mayor.
“It has been a tough year, but people have really had to grow and come out of their comfort zones, myself included. I think we have all grown from this experience,” Bettice said.
