"On behalf of the city of Batesville and the Batesville Police Department, we firmly believe in all citizens’ right to peacefully assemble," report Mayor Mike Bettice and Police Chief Stan Holt.
"As we all learned the tragic details of the death of George Floyd, we want to make sure our citizens know we stand together in denouncing his senseless killing."
Holt states, “Over my 13 years as police chief, I have never received a complaint of excessive use of force against our officers. Our officers receive continuous training in use of force and are held accountable in strictly following our policy. We also have an officer certified through the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy to instruct proper use of force techniques.
"Every police officer hired by the Batesville Police Department goes through an extensive background investigation. This includes a polygraph and psychological examination to ensure we are not hiring any candidate with prejudices or predisposed tendencies of committing senseless acts."
Bettice and Holt add, "We will continue working together with our citizens to keep Batesville a safe place to live, while respecting everyone and their rights."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.