BATESVILLE – The following details special programs planned for Batesville Memorial Library August 1 to 17.
August 2 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – The Magic Show with Daniel Lusk. Join us for a magical time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program is open to all. You don’t need to register, just show up for the fun!
August 3 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3 – 8. You will be given a book to read and meet later for a book discussion. There will also be a game, craft, or activity to go along with the book. If you are new to the group, contact Denean at homeschoolatebatesville.com for information or to register.
August 4 at 1 p.m. –The Felting Class will make felted succulents and cacti under the direction of Janet Paden. Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
August 4 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month.
August 8 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3. Join Miss Sarah for this fun, interactive session.
August 8 at 4 p.m. – The Little Sprouts program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for PreK – 2nd grade. This month learn about composting and make a fingerprint painted flower pot. Please dress for painting. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
August 9 at 10 a.m. and 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime at BMPL with Miss Sarah. Join in the fun with books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
August 9 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Do you like to knit or are you interested in learning how to knit? Knitters bring your current project to work on with the group. If you need help getting started, bring your own yarn and needles. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
August 10 at 2 p.m. – The Escape Room for grades 3rd – 8th. Solve clues to escape the library. Register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
August 11 at 1 and 6 p.m. – Crafternoon: Quilling with Carolyn Dieckmann. Learn the simple technique of rolling paper strips to make beautiful art and create a gift tag to take home. Sign up at ebatesville.com/events to learn a new hobby at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
August 15 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This 30 minute interactive session is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
August 16 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for the getting started. For more info see ebatesville/com/events.
August 16 at 10 a.m. and 2 and 6 p.m. – Strorytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6. Join Miss Sarah for a fun filled 30 minute interactive session designed to build early literacy skills.
August 17 at 2 p.m. – Endangered Species at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. You will be given an endangered animal in search of its biome and a few items needed for it to survive. Register for this cool program at ebatesville.com/events.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.