BATESVILLE - Batesville Memorial Public Library has a full slate of activities and special events planned for the first couple weeks of April.
April 3 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This 30 minute interactive session uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
April 3 at 6 p.m. – Pysanka: Ukrainian Eggs at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Learn how to decorate an Easter egg using the wax-resist (batik) method with Ukrainian artist Kate Palyshniuk. There is a $5 fee for this unique program. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 4 at 1:30 p.m. – Blackout Poetry. Join us for this Batesville Memorial Public Library adult program and celebrate National Poetry Month by creating your own poem using the blackout method.
April 4 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Storytime incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills in this fun-filled 45 minute session.
April 5 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will discuss the March book, The Cricket in Times Square, followed by an activity or game. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 6 at 1 p.m. – Needle Felting: A BMPL Adult Program. Learn the art of needle felting under the direction of Janet Paden. We will finish the March Fairy Teacups project. If you didn’t make the March program, you are still welcome to join us in April. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 6 at 4 p.m. – Kite STEAM Challenge for 1st – 6th grade. Why do kites have tails? How does the size of the tail affect the kite’s flight? Join us to build indoor and outdoor kites at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 7 – Batesville Memorial Public Library Closed for Good Friday.
April 10 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is a fun, filled interactive session for ages 0-3.
April 10 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Come to the library and plant strawberries and create a grass caterpillar to take home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 10 at 6:30 p.m. – Teen String Art. Join us to make personalized string art at the Batesville Memorial Public Library! Register for the fun at ebatesville.com/events.
April 11 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and more.
April 12 at 1 p.m. – Spin Art Birds Homeschool Program for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Spinning paint is great fun! Participants will make a bright, colorful bird from their spin art creations. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 13 at 4 p.m. – DIY Bird Seed Cakes for 3rd – 8th grade. Make your own birdseed cakes with simple ingredients at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
