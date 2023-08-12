BATESVILLE – Here’s a look at special program and activities planned at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for the second half of the month.
Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. – Bubble Painting at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Learn how to use bubbles to make art prints. Register for this Homeschool Program at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: a BMPL Adult Program. Join us for a lively discussion of Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver, led by our book guide Steve Holland. Please register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up a copy of the book at the Circulation Desk.
Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. – Learn to Draw: Food for grades 1st to 6th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for a new fall series of Learn to Draw classes! This month we will learn to draw a few fun food items. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Ripley County Reads Author Fair at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This is your chance to meet approximately 30 local/regional authors and hear about the writing/publishing process. In addition, they will have books available for purchase and signing. There will be an Author Panel at 9:30 am and a second one at Noon. Complimentary self-serve coffee will be provided and there will be two food trucks if you would like to purchase snacks.
Aug. 21 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 to 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session using rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more.
Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. – Needle Felting: a BMPL Adult Program led by Janet Paden. The August project is a felted frog. This project is easily adapted to all levels from beginner to advanced. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. – Food Preservation with Missy Watkins at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Have you ever wanted to learn how to preserve food but don’t know where to start? Then this program is for you! Registration is requested at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft: Superhero Slime for 1st to 6th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to make superhero slime! Register for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 28 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 to 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session using rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more.
Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: Productivity and Pay. Join us for this free economic series presented by Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Marc has over 30 years of business experience and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. He holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3 to 6. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. – Craft and Chat at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Do you need a little motivation to finish a project? Just want a little company? Join your fellow crafters at the library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 30 at 1 and 6 p.m. – Spray Paint Art: a BMPL Adult Program. This unique art form generally creates surreal landscapes of planets, comets, pyramids, cities, and nature scenes. This is your chance to try your hand at spray paint art and you will be led step-by-step through the process by Dylan Buchanan of DBSprayARt. Register at ebatesville.com/events. There is a $5 fee for this program. It will be held outdoors and has a rain date of September 6th.
Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Thursday Littles Craft: Ice Cube Painting for ages 3 to 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to paint with ice cubes! Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
