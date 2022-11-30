BATESVILLE - There's plenty to see and do at the Batesville Memorial Public Library the first couple weeks of December, as evidenced by the following schedule of events.
Dec. 1 – Batesville Memorial Public Library Closed for Staff Training.
Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. – Block Play at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features different kinds of blocks for play and social time. For ages 1 – 4.
Dec. 5 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a 30 minute session of fun and learning.
Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. – Gift Wrapping 101 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will teach you tips and tricks to make your holiday packages beautiful! Jennifer White wrapped several thousand presents last year and learned a lot along the way. In addition Stacie Trejo will show additional ways to make your presents pretty including bow hacks. Come join the fun!
Dec. 6 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6. Miss Sarah will have a fun-filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together with Cassie at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and work on your current project of bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more info, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. – Kid’s Christmas Party at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. There will be games and activities for the kids. This is an open house style party _ come anytime and stay as long as you like. Designed for ages 3 through 2nd grade.
Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. – Spinning Christmas Tree for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will make their own Spinning Tree at this Homeschool Program. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3 – 8. You will be given a book to read and meet later for a book discussion. There will also be a game, craft, or activity to go along with the book. If you are new to the group, contact Denean at homeschoolatebatesville.com for information or to register.
Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. – Snowflake Beaded Ornament for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Come craft your own beaded ornament. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. – Cookie Decorating at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is a hands-on workshop that will teach you how to decorate sugar cookies. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. – Join us for FREE admission to the Polar Express Movie at the Gibson Theater! Concessions will be open for purchase. Sponsored by the Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. – Block Play at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features different kinds of blocks for play and social time. For ages 1 – 4.
Dec 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale in the Batesville Memorial Public Library Annex Building located at 10 W Boehringer St., Batesville. This annual Holiday sale features new and “almost new” books, perfect for holiday gifts. The Friends will even gift wrap your purchase free of charge.
Dec. 12 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a 30 minute session of fun and learning.
Dec. 13 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6. Miss Sarah will have a fun-filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together with Cassie at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and work on your current project of bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more info, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. – Christmas Card Chaos at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 8th grade. Participants will create their own Christmas card from a variety of materials. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
