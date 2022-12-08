BATESVILLE - Batesville Memorial Public Library has plenty planned for the last couple weeks of the year.
Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. – Christmas Card Chaos for Pre-K – 8th grade. Make your own Christmas card at the Batesville Memorial Public Library from a variety of materials. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. – Crafternoon features a holiday craft and movie for our adult patrons. Please register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your spot for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program.
Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Gingerbread House Decorating for Pre-K – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Get creative and decorate your own Gingerbread House and when you are finished, take it home to enjoy. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. – Block Play for children ages 1 – 4 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Miss Sarah will have a variety of blocks out for free play and social time.
Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. – Saturday Storytime with Miss Sarah for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Dec. 19 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 features a 30 minute interactive session at the Batesville Memorial Public Library designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Dec. 20 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime with Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for a fun-filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
Dec. 23 – 26 - Batesville Memorial Public Library closed for the holidays!
Dec. 27 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime with Miss Sarah for ages 3-6.
Dec. 30 – 31 – Batesville Memorial Public Library closed for the holiday!
