BATESVILLE - Batesville Memorial Public Library has a lot of special programming planned for the second half of this month!
Feb. 13 through 28 – Tiny Art Show submissions are open. This is a pop-up exhibit featuring tiny art on a 4x4 canvas. Pick up your canvas at the Batesville Memorial Public Library and return your completed artwork by Feb. 28 to be displayed and voted on in March. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 13 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session featuring rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more! For ages 0-3.
Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 – Storytime incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. – Water Lilies Homeschool Program for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will create a special version of Claude Monet’s Water Lillies using an apple, a lemon, and liquid color. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. and 4 - Thursday Craft: DIY Puzzles for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to create your own 24-piece puzzle. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. – Color Changing Slime for 3rd–8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. In this fun and easy science project we will experiment with hot and cold items to make a slime that changes colors. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. – All About Bees features George Dreiling from the Southeastern Indiana Beekeeper Association. Are you thinking about bees as a hobby? Learn basic knowledge about bees, what jobs they have, and starting your own beehive! Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this fascinating program.
Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. – Block Play at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features different kinds of blocks for free play and social time. For ages 1-4.
Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. – Saturday Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
Feb. 20 – Batesville Memorial Public Library closed for Presidents Day.
Feb. 21 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m.. February’s book selection is And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie. Register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up your copy of the book at the Batesville Memorial Public Library Circulation Desk to read before the group meets.
Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Understanding Senior Care with Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Home Care, Assisted Living, Nursing Home Care. Do you know the difference? Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to learn more about these various forms of care and have your questions answered regarding how care is paid for and how to access the care you or a loved one needs.
Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. – Block Play at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features different kinds of blocks for free play and social time. For ages 1-4.
Feb. 27 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time is a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session featuring rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library! For ages 0-3.
Feb. 28 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. – Join your fellow crafters for Craft and Chat at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring that unfinished project to work on and spend some time Crafting and Chatting! Registration is suggested, but not required. See ebatesville.com/events for more info or to register.
