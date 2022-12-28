BATESVILLE - Batesville Memorial Public Library has a busy schedule planned to kick-off the new year!
Jan. 2 to Batesville READS: 2023 Book Challenge begins! Batesville Reads presents 50 categories of books and your challenge is to read one book in each category by Dec. 30, 2023. You can win a prize and also be entered in a chance to win a $100 Visa Gift Card. Visit our website at ebatesville.com for a downloadable copy of the challenge or pick up a copy at the Library Circulation Desk.
Jan. 2 at 10 and 11 a.m. to Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 is an interactive 30 minute session featuring fun activities designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Jan. 3 at 10, 2 and 6 to Storytime for ages 3 to 6 is a fun 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Jan 4 at 4 p.m. to The Story Seekers Book Club meets the first Wednesday of the month for a book discussion. Participants will read the selected book before meeting. There will be a book discussion, snack, and an activity. Grades 3rd to 8th. Contact Denean at homeschool@ebatesville.com for more information.
Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. to The Felting Class will make a felted snowman under the direction of Janet Paden. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. to Join us Fridays for Block Play. Miss Sarah will have different kinds of block out for free play and social time. For ages 1 to 4.
Jan. 9 at 10 and 11 a.m. to Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 is an interactive 30 minute session featuring fun activities designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. to Create a Feather Bookmark using Diamond Painting, a new craft hobby that is a mix between Paint by Numbers and Cross Stitch. Register for this unique craft at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 10 at 10, 2, and 6 to Storytime for ages 3 to 6 is a fun 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. to Organizing Superhero features Jayme Herbert. Come learn the basics of decluttering and organizing at this terrific program!
Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. to Pointillism: Art Inspired by Georges Seurat for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Participants will draw and paint their own artwork inspired by Seurat. Register for this creative program at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 12 at 10 am and 4 p.m. to Thursday Craft: Snow Globes for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Join us to make your own snow globe! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. to Crystal Garden Science for 3rd to 8th grade. We will create a unique Crystal Garden. There is also a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to Join us Fridays for Block Play. Miss Sarah will have different kinds of block out for free play and social time. For ages 1 to 4.
Jan. 16 at 10 and 11 a.m. to Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 is an interactive 30 minute session featuring fun activities designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Jan. 16 to Winter Reading Program Begins! This reading program is for all ages and features prizes and also a grand prize drawing at the end. Register at ebatesville.com.
Jan. 17 at 10, 2, and 6 to Storytime for ages 3 to 6 is a fun 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to African Gyils at the Batesville Middle School. Adults this is your chance to learn about and play the gyil, an African xylophone! Join us for an evening of unified music-making as we discover the gyil and learn several traditional tunes.
Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. to Aging Care Series presented by Ann Edwards. How will you know when your parents need help at home? Admitting the need for help and accepting assistance are not easy for people as they age and the responsibility often falls on family members to recognize the signs. Join us to learn those warning signs and talk about the next steps.
