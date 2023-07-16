BATESVILLE – The following highlights upcoming special events and programs at Batesville Memorial Public Library.
July 19 at 1 p.m. – Squash Book: a BMPL Adult Program. A squash book can serve as a mini photo album or a journal. Register at ebatesville.com/events and learn how to make your very own customizable book. Supplies are provided, but feel free to bring your own favorite papers or embellishments.
July 19 at 6:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: a BMPL Adult Program led by our Book Guide, Steve Holland, a retired English teacher. July’s book choice is The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck. Please register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up your book copy at the Circulation Desk.
July 20 at 10 a.m. – Let’s Get Cooking: Dragon Fruit Popsicles for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will make and mix fruit purees for delicious popsicles. Register at ebatesville.com/events and join us for this refreshing program.
July 20 at 6 p.m. – Garden Party: A BMPL Adult Program. BMPL is hosting a Garden Party in the Library Reading Garden and you are invited to attend! We will enjoy great conversations, snacks, and musical entertainment presented by Miss Shannon’s Music Studio. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 20 at 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
July 22 – Batesville Memorial Public Library End of Summer Reading. Be sure to enter all your prize drawing forms by 11:59 p.m..
July 24 at 10 a.m. – Summer Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is a fun-filled 30 minute interactive program for ages 0 – 3.
July 24 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at Liberty Park with Miss Sarah from the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah by the playground for Story Time fun!
July 24 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: The Role of Profits and Losses. Learn the basics of economics in this free series led by Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Marc has over 30 years of business experience and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. He holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A from the University of Virginia. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 25 from noon to 2 p.m. – End of Summer Reading Pool Party at the Batesville Memorial Public Pool! Enjoy free entry to the pool for everyone from noon to 2 p.m. Join us for family fun and a chance to win a door prize! No need to register.
July 25 at 4 p.m. – Craft & Chat at BMPL. Do you get lonely working on your projects at home? Just want a little company or motivation? Join your fellow crafters at the Library for an afternoon of crafting and chatting. Registration at ebatesville.com/events is requested.
July 25 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: The Economics of Big Business. Corporations, stock, limited liability. Learn the basics of economics in this free series led by Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Marc has over 30 years of business experience and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. He holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A from the University of Virginia. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
