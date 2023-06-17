BATESVILLE - Here's an overview of special events and activities coming up at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
June 19 at 10 a.m. – Summer Mother Goose for ages 0 – 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is a fun filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
June 19 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park for ages 3 – 6. Join Miss Sarah from the Batesville Memorial Public Library at Liberty Park to spend 30 minutes reading and singing together.
June 19 at 5:30 p.m. – Evening Needle Felting: a BMPL Adult Program. We will take a new approach to needle felting and create flat felting, also known as wool painting. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 20 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Fairy Tales Around the World for children ages 4 – 8 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for an interactive children’s program where you act out the parts of the fairy tales being told. If you prefer to watch, that’s ok too! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 20 at 1:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: a BMPL Adult Program. Join us in a discussion of Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts, led by our Book Guide, Steve Holland. Register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up your copy of the book at the Circulation Desk.
June 20 at 6:30 p.m. – Aging Care Series: Spouses and Nursing Home. What will happen to me if my spouse enters the nursing home or if a family member needs nursing home care? How will we pay for it? What will happen to the house? What about my life savings? These questions and more weigh heavy on the minds of many aging individuals and their family members. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this helpful and informative program presented by Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions.
June 21 at 1 p.m. – Soda Bottle Green House for 3rd – 8th grade at Batesville Memorial Public Library. Give your seedlings a flying start with this easy to create soda bottle green house. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
June 21 at 6:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: a BMPL Adult Program. Join us in a discussion of Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts, led by our Book Guide, Steve Holland. Register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up your copy of the book at the Circulation Desk.
June 22 – BMPL will close at 5 p.m..
June 26 at 10 a.m. – Summer Mother Goose at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0 – 3 is a fun filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
June 26 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park for ages 3 – 6. Join Miss Sarah from the Batesville Memorial Public Library at Liberty Park to spend 30 minutes reading and singing together.
June 26 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: Myths about Markets presented by Marc Cerniglia. Marc has over 30 years of business experience working in industry, financial markets, consulting and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. He has a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. This series explains key economic principles in plain terms without jargon and uses real-life examples to which many of us can relate. Please register for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
June 27 at 10:30 a.m. – Family Movie at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for a FREE movie. We will show Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs and provide popcorn! You may bring blankets and pillows to sit on the floor or we will have a few rows of chairs in the back. Movie is PG and registration is required at ebatesville.com/events.
June 27 at 1 p.m. – Craft and Chat with Cassie at BMPL. Do you have a project you need a little motivation to finish? Do you get lonely working on your projects at home? Join your fellow crafters at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for an afternoon of crafting and chatting. Registration is requested at ebatesville.com/events, but not required.
June 29 at 10 a.m. - Kids Zumba at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for a free kids Zumba workout class under the pergola. The program will move inside if it is raining. This event is best for kids ages 6 to 12, but families are welcome to workout together! Registration at ebatesville.com/events is requested, but not required.
June 29 at 2 p.m. – Comic Drawing Workshop for ages 9 – 18 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Learn Comic style drawing with Do Art Productions to guide you in your drawing journey. Register at ebatesville.com/events for this terrific program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.