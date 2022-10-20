BATESVILLE - There's plenty planned for the Batesville Memorial Public Library the first couple weeks of November!
Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club for grades 3rd – 8th. The group will meet to discuss the current book selection followed by an activity to go along with the story. If you are new to the group contact Denean at homeschoolatebatesville.com for more information on this Batesville Memorial Public Library program.
Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Felting Class will make felted pumpkins suitable for a Thanksgiving display. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov.3 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
Nov. 4 at 10 am – Block Play will be held at the Batesville Memorial Public Library on Fridays at 10 am during the winter months. Miss Sarah will have different kinds of blocks out for free play and social time! This program is designed for children ages 1 to 4. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov.7 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Join Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Mother Goose Toddler Time, a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. This program is geared toward ages 0-3.
Nov. 8 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime with Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is a 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. This program is geared towards children ages 3 to 6.
Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. – Leap Into Science and experiment with Light/Shadow, Wind, and Balance. Doors will be open from 2-4 p.m.. For Pre-K – 6th grade. You don’t need to register; just show up and join the fun at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Nov. 10 at 10 and 4 – Thur. Craft Day: Rubber Band Guitars for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to make a rubber band guitar. For Pre-K – 2nd grade. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. – Science Fun with Dry Erase Floating Ink for 3rd – 8th graders at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will have fun with Dry Erase Markers and make our drawings wiggle! Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 10 at 1:30 and 6 p.m. – Make a Winter Wood Flower Centerpiece at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Cari Beggs from The Rustic Petal will guide us through the creation. There is a $20 fee for this workshop. You must register by Nov. 1st. For more info or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Magic Club meets the 2nd Thursday of the month.
Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. – Block Play will be held at the Batesville Memorial Public Library on Fridays at 10 am during the winter months. Miss Sarah will have different kinds of blocks out for free play and social time! This program is designed for children ages 1 to 4. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 14 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Join Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Mother Goose Toddler Time, a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. This program is geared toward ages 0-3.
Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Aging Care Series: Dementia and the Holidays presented by Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions. Join us for this workshop at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as we talk about the steps you can take to ensure holiday celebrations address the changing needs of the person with dementia, allowing you to make the most of these special family gatherings.
