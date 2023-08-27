BATESVILLE – The following details special programs and activities at Batesville Memorial Public Library the first half of September.
Sept. 4 – Batesville Memorial Public Library closed for Labor Day.
Sept. 5 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime for ages 3 – 6 with Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This 45 minute session incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will discuss the book of the month. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. – Felting Class: a BMPL Adult Program. This month the felting group will create a frog. This project is easily adapted to all levels from beginner to advanced. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. – Learn to Draw: Animals at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 1 – 6. Join us for another fun art class. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. – After Hours Concert: My Brother’s Keeper. This award winning Cincinnati based band will present a lively concert filled with musical harmonies inspired by rock, gospel and bluegrass. This program will be held around the Batesville Memorial Public Library Pergola, so please bring your own chairs for seating. There will be a food truck onsite. Sponsored by the BAAC, the Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library, and BMPL.
Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. – Saturday Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah and start your Saturday with Storytime!
Sept. 11 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 – 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun filled 30 minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, and musical instruments to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. It’s time to harvest and save seed for next year’s garden! Register at ebatesville.com/events to join us.
Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. – Macramé Class: a BMPL Adult Program. Make a simple macramé project with Drew and Bre. This versatile project can be used as a wristlet, lanyard, or keychain. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. – Economics: Productivity and Pay presented by Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The payment of wages and salaries has an economic role that goes beyond providing income to individuals. What determines the demand for labor and what determines the limit of what an employer is willing to pay? Learn more about this fascinating topic! Registration requested at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 12 at 10, 2, and 6 – Storytime for ages 3 – 6 with Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This 45 minute session incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. – Simple Cinnamon Rolls for 1st – 6th graders at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events and join us to make these super simple cinnamon rolls.
Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. – Roller Coaster Marble Run for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Have fun creating a simple roller coaster using foam pipe insulation, marbles, and painters tape. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
