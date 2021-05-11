BATESVILLE - The following is a list of events and activities scheduled to take place at the Batesville Memorial Public Library during the last two weeks of May.
May 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Make It Monday. Make tube animals from paper towel tubes at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Register for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
May 17 at 6 p.m. – Needlecrafting Circle at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own needlecraft program to work on and meet our group of crafters. You can also receive help with your knitting projects. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 20 at 4 p.m. – Make Kinetic Sand for grades 3rd – 8th at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 25 at 1 p.m. – Needlecrafting Circle at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your own needlecraft program to work on and meet our group of crafters. You can also receive help with your knitting projects. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 26 at 10 a.m. – Homesteading and Homeschoolers at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us as the Hawkins family shares their experiences. If you are a homeschooler or are interested in homesteading, this will be a great program for you. Register now at ebatesville.com/events.
May 26 at 2 p.m. – Paper Airplane Challenge at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will provide instructions to make different types of paper airplanes. Join the mini contests for best flight, fastest flight, and longest distance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 26 at 2 p.m. – Remember When . . . Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The May program will feature Melissa Foist from the Bread of Life soup kitchen. Bring a friend and join us as Melissa shares her story with the group.
May 31 – Closed for Memorial Day.
