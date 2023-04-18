BATESVILLE - Batesville Memorial Public Library has several special events planned for the coming weeks.
April 20 at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. – Earth Day: DIY T-Shirt Tote Bag – a BMPL adult craft. Celebrate Earth Day at the Batesville Memorial Public Library by reusing a T-shirt and making it into a tote bag. For more info and to register for this adult craft, visit ebatesville.com/events.
April 20 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft Day: DIY Birdhouse for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us to decorate birdhouses at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
April 20 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday at 6:30 p.m..
April 22 at 10 a.m. – Saturday Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6.
April 24 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 -3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
April 24 at 6 p.m. – Dealing with Trauma and Grief presented by Martha Wade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Learn how to assist individuals and families as they walk through the grieving process. Martha uses her personal life experiences of trauma and grief to empower others.
April 25 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 – 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Registration is requested, but not required. Visit ebatesville.com/events
April 25 at 1 p.m. – Craft and Chat with Cassie. Do you get lonely working on your projects at home? Just want a little company? Join your fellow crafters at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for an afternoon of crafting and chatting.
April 26 at 6:30 p.m. – All About Blueberries with Kathy Cooley, blueberry farmer, dietitian, and a fan of cooking from scratch. You will go home with Kathy’s favorite recipes and get to sample some blueberry pie. Please register at ebatesville.com/events for this Batesville Memorial Public Library program.
April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – FREE Community Shred Event in the Batesville Memorial Public Library parking lot. If the truck fills up before 1 p.m. it will leave. For a list of accepted items, visit ebatesville.com/events.
