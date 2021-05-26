BATESVILLE - The following is a list of events scheduled to take place at the Batesville Public Library.
June 1 – Summer Reading at the Batesville Memorial Public Library begins June 1 and runs through July 9.
June 2 at 2 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3 - 8. At this meeting you will pick up the first book, meet club members, talk about next month's discussion and have a snack!
June 3 at 4 p.m. – Sticky Fingers Cooking at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3 - 8. Join online for a Virtual Cooks and Books program and see your favorite books come to life in the kitchen. Register for this virtual event at ebatesville.com/events.
June 3 at 6:30 p.m. - The Ukulele Club is back at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The group will meet the first and third Thursday of each month.
June 8 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – It's a foam party sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library with games, beachballs, and giveaways! This fun program for grades Pre-K - 2nd grade will be held at Liberty Park in the grass outside the shelter house, near the tennis courts. Register for your choice of time at ebatesville.com/events and be sure to wear your bathing suit!
June 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. – Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for our Light and Shadow family program. Come any time between 5 and 7 p.m. on June 8 and visit the experiment stations to learn more about light and shadow. This program is from the Franklin Institute.
June 10 at 1 p.m. – Virtual Tails and Tales sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3 – 8. This Zoom program presented by the Center for Aquatic Sciences focuses on animal adaptations and animals in literature and will also "Dive-In" to ways animals use their tails. Register at ebatesville.com/events and you will be sent a Zoom link to participate from home.
June 10 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Magic Club will resume meeting again. The club meets the second Thursday of each month.
June 11 – Ask a Lawyer from 10 a.m. to noon at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Volunteer lawyers will be available via Zoom to answer questions on topics such as family law, housing, driver license matters and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your time slot. Walk-ins allowed as time permits.
June 11 at 10 a.m. – Tales to Trails sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us for a Scavenger Hunt at Brum Woods. This Adventure Trails program is perfect for grades 3 - 8. Register today at ebatesville.com/events
June 12 at 7 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library will host a free concert featuring Wild Carrot. Wild Carrot is an award-winning music group with a repertoire featuring swing, blues, and traditional songs. Bring your own chair and join us in the Reading Garden. This program sponsored by the BAAC and the Friends of the Library.
June 14 at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts Garden Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K - 2nd grade. Come make a garden tool tote and plant seeds in the garden carts. Register today at ebatesville.com/events and choose either the 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. program.
June 15 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Don Miller will bring his popular Water Show back to the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This special summer event is for Pre-K - 2nd grade. Sit in the wet zone and you will get wet! Register for this fun program at ebatesville.com/events.
