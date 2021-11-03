BATESVILLE – Here’s a an advance look at events planned for the first half of November at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Needle Felting Class will make a colorful turkey tail. Please register for this adult craft at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Sweet Treats Cooking for grades 3rd – 8th will feature apple donuts. We will use apples in a creative way to make a healthy fun snack. There is also a Take & Make for those who prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose for children under the age of three and their caregiver features stories, rhymes, and activities at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 9 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., or 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for ages three and up and features stories, music, and dance. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. – Grades 3rd – 8th join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for the Flapping Butterfly Toy from Trash. Upcycled materials will be used to construct a butterfly using basic engineering skills. This is a great class for Homeschool students. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. – Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Indiana’s Historic High School Gyms. Join us as Chris Smith co-author and photographer of the Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project speaks at the Batesville Memorial Public Library about the project and shares stories about their journey. There will also be a display of the photos taken for this project that can be viewed from Nov. 1st – Nov. 30th.
Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. – Grades 3rd – 8th join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for the Flapping Butterfly Toy from Trash. Upcycled materials will be used to construct a butterfly using basic engineering skills. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Magic Club meets the second Thursday of the month.
Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. – Cari Beggs will lead the Thursday Crafternoon program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for November. Participants will color wooden flowers for a centerpiece that will be designed at the December Thursday Crafternoon program. Register for this free adult program at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to Noon – Ask a Lawyer is a FREE virtual legal service hosted by Batesville Memorial Public Library. Volunteer lawyers will be available via Zoom at the library to answer questions pertaining to family law, driver license matters and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Register to reserve a time slot at ebatesville.com/events. Walk-ins allowed as time permits.
Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose for children under the age of three and their caregiver features stories, rhymes, and activities at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov.16 at 6 p.m. – Chuck Taylor Converse All-Star: The Man Who Made the Shoe. This special program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library will tell the story of Charles Hollis Taylor, an Indiana native, who went on to become a professional basketball player and the promoter of “Converse All-Stars.” This program is co-sponsored by the Storytelling Arts of Indiana.
Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., or 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for ages three and up and features stories, music, and dance. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. – Pre-K – 2nd grade join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Fall Tree Salt Painting. Participants will learn the fun and easy art of salt painting. This is a great program for Homeschool students. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your spot.
Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. – Kindness Rock Painting celebrates World Kindness Day by painting an inspirational rock. Register at ebatesville.com/events for this fun program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library designed for grades 3rd – 8th.
Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. – The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.