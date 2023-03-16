BATESVILLE - Here's a quick look at special events and programs coming to Batesville Memorial Public Library.
March 20 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Toddler Time is a fun interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
March 21 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
March 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Aging Care Series: 10 Warning signs of Alzheimer’s presented by Ann Edwards at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Alzheimer’s causes changes in memory, thinking and behavior that are not normal aging. Learn the signs of what to watch for in yourself and others.
March 23 at 6 p.m. – Pysanka: Ukrainian Eggs led by Kate Palyshniuk at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Make a beautiful Ukrainian Easter egg using the wax-resist method. There is a $5 fee. Register for this adult program at ebatesville.com/events.
March 25 at 10 a.m. – Seed Starting for all ages at the Batesville Memorial Public Library led by Missy Watkins. You will plant and take home a tray of seeds ready to grow. Materials provided. School-age children welcome if parents participate with them. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
March 27 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Toddler Time is a fun interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
March 28 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 – Storytime for ages 3-6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills.
March 28 at 1:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Our Book Guide, Steve Holland, will lead us in an exploration and discussion of the month’s book, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave. Register and visit the library to pick up your copy of the book to read before the meeting.
March 28 at 6 p.m. – Organizing Paper and Digital Spaces led by Jayme Herbert at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Come learn strategies for phone, e-mail, computer files, and paper. You will walk away with ideas to consider for each area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.