BATESVILLE - There are several upcoming special events and activities planned for the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. – Needle Felting Class: A BMPL Adult Program led by Janet Paden. The August project is a felted frog. This project is easily adapted to all levels from beginner to advanced. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club meets at the Batesville Memorial Public Library the first and third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain & Simple: Government Regulation. Join us for this free economic series presented by Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Marc has over 30 years of business experience and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. He holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B. A. from the University of Virginia. The Aug. 7 session will discuss Government Regulations. A basic understanding of government regulations and the inherent difficulties of regulating industries will shed some light on why government agencies do some seemingly strange stuff! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. – Water Gun Painting for 1st – 6th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Create artwork with a paint-filled water gun! Register for this Homeschool Program at ebatesville.com/events.
Aug. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. – After Hours Concert: Dane Clark Band at the Batesville Memorial Public Library pergola. Dane Clark is an Indiana native who has refined his instrumental and songwriting skills from an early age. He has performed as the drummer for John Mellencamp for 26 years and recorded with a variety of other musicians. For the past 20 years Dane has led his own "full blast rock combo," The Dane Clark Band. Join us for this musical treat! Please bring your own lawn chairs. There will be food trucks on site.
Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Please register at ebatesville.com/events and join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as we tend and weed the garden. You will also create a seed mosaic to take home.
Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: Market and Non-market Economies presented by Marc Cerniglia. Marc has over 30 years of business experience and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. He holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. Register at ebatesville.com/events for this FREE program at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Aug. 15 at 10, 2, and 6 – Storytime for ages 3 to 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Aug. 15 at 1:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: a BMPL Adult Program. Join us for a lively discussion of Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver, led by our book guide Steve Holland. Please register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up your book copy at the Circulation Desk.
Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Aging Care Series: Long Distance Caregivers presented by Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions. Distance can bring challenges in managing the care needs of your loved ones or supporting the efforts of the local primary caregiver. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as we discuss these issues and more to help in the caregiving role.
