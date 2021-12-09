BATESVILLE - Listed below are the Batesville Memorial Public Library events through the end of this year.
Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for children under the age of 3 and features books, rhymes, and activities. You no longer need to register, just show up and join the fun.
Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., 11:15, or 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for children age 3 and over. We will explore stories, music, and imagination. You no longer need to register, just show up and join the fun.
Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and work on your own project or bring your yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Needle Felting Class will make gingerbread man ornaments. Please register for this adult craft class at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. – Gingerbread House Building at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3 to 8. Create your own gingerbread house using icing, candy, and more! Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for children under the age of 3 and features books, rhymes, and activities. You no longer need to register, just show up and join the fun.
Dec. 21 at 10 a.m., 11:15, or 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for children age 3 and over. We will explore stories, music, and imagination. You no longer need to register, just show up and join the fun.
Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and work on your own project or bring your yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Have Winter Break fun at the Batesville Memorial Public Library with our Christmas Craft Party for Pre-K to 2nd grade. This is an Open House style program, so you can come and go as you wish!
Dec. 24 through Dec. 26 – BMPL closed for Christmas.
Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for children under the age of 3 and features books, rhymes, and activities. You no longer need to register, just show up and join the fun.
Dec. 27 at 1 or 4 p.m. – Make It Monday at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Join us and make a Sock Snowman. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 28 at 10 a.m., 11:15, or 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library is for children age 3 and over. We will explore stories, music, and imagination. You no longer need to register, just show up and join the fun.
Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. - Knit Together at BMPL. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and work on your own project or bring your yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information see ebatesville.com/events.
Dec. 31 – Jan. 2 – BMPL closed for the new year holiday.
