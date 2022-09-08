Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.: Thursday Crafternoon at the Batesville Memorial Public Library features necklace making. Join in this hands-on workshop to make a glass dome cabochon photo necklace. Materials will be provided, but bringing your own photo to use is an option. Please register at ebatesville.com/events for this free progra.m..
Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.: Let’s Get Cooking featuring Trail Mix for 3rd – 8th grade. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as we mix different snack items to make trail mix. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.: The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
Sept. 15 to 17: Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library Library Book Sale in the Library Annex. Bargains galore!
Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.: Storytime Under the Umbrellas, downtown Batesville for ages 3-6. Join Miss Sarah at Batesville’s Mainopoly Celebration for a fun-filled 45 minute session.
Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon – Fall Perennial Swap at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This is a free opportunity to spruce up your yard. Just bring a perennial (or several) from your garden to swap for other perennials.
Sept. 17 from 1 – 3 p.m.: After Hours Concert featuring the Directors’ Jazz Orchestra composed of Indiana music teachers. This musical event will be held Under the Umbrellas, Downtown Batesville. Please bring your own chairs for seating. In case of inclement weather the concert will move to the library.
Sept. 19 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process in babies and toddlers.
Sept. 20 at 10a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – There’s no time like Storytime! Join us every Tuesday at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a fun-filled 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.: Knit Together at BMPL. Interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us as you work on your current project or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more info see ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.: Author David Fierst will discuss his book Hidden Disgrace: Revealing the Distress Signals Covered by North American Indian Myths. His book features the history of the Lakota people and their current situation. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for this Author Talk.
Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.: Magic Milk Science Experiment looks at kitchen chemistry! See some very unusual interactions when you mix milk, food coloring, and liquid soap. Register today at ebatesville.com/events. For 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Apple Fest at Batesville’s Liberty Park. Join the BMPL library staff for apple themed crafts and activities to celebrate Apple Fest! Activities designed for children ages Pre-K to 2nd grade.
Sept. 26 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process in babies and toddlers.
Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., 2, and 6 p.m. – Storytime with Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us every Tuesday for a 45 minute session designed to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.
Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.: Knit Together at BMPL. Work on your current project or if you are interested in learning to knit, bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. For more information visit ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.: Aging Series: Caring for Someone with Memory Loss. Caring for someone with memory issues brings a whole set of challenges. A better understanding of what is happening to them and changes in your communication with them can improve the situation. Learn more at the Batesville Memorial Public Library with Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions.
Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.: Starry Night Yarn Art for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Using an outline of Van Goh’s Starry Night, you can paint it your way with yarn. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
