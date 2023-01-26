BATESVILLE - Here's a look at special programming and events planned for the Batesville Memorial Public Library during the next couple of weeks.
Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. - Story Seekers Book Club for 3rd to 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The group will discuss the book “Greenglass House” by Kate Milford and Jaime Zollars and begin reading “Little House in the Big Woods” by Laura Ingalls Wilder. There will also be an activity. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. - Felting Class. The group meets the first Thursday of each month at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to make a different project under the leadership of Janet Paden. The February project is a felted hedgehog. Please register at ebatesville.com/events for this adult program.
Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. - Block Play for children ages 1 to 4 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Miss Sarah will have a variety of blocks out for free play and social time!
Feb. 6 at 10 and 11 a.m. - Mother Goose Toddler Time for children ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This is a fun 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Feb. 6 at 1 and 6 p.m. - Acrylic Painting Basics led by Debbie Black. This adult class will cover the basics of working with acrylic paints. Register for this free Batesville Memorial Public Library program at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 7 at 10, 2 and 6 - Storytime for kiddos ages 3 to 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Miss Sarah will have a fun filled 45 minute session to help build early literacy skills.
Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. - The Batesville Memorial Public Library presents Organizing Superhero with Jamye Herbert. Participants will walk through choosing an area to focus on and leave with ideas to consider for each area for your home.
Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. - Paper Circuits for 3rd to 8th grade. Participants will make a simple circuit. Register at ebatesville.com/events for this Batesville Memorial Public Library Homeschool program.
Feb. 9 at 10 and 4 - Love Fingerpaint Canvas for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Join us to create Valentine’s Day fingerpaint art at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb.9 at 1 and 6 p.m. - Whimsical Watercolors with hobby artist Donovan Freeland. Dominic will demonstrate the basics of working with watercolors and you will leave with a whimsical notecard. Register for this free Batesville Memorial Public Library adult art program at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. - Stained Glass Snowflakes for 3rd to 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. In this hands on craft you will construct your very own snowflake and add coloring for a stained glass look. There is also a Take and Make if you prefer to do the project at home. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. - Block Play for children ages 1 to 4 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Miss Sarah will have a variety of blocks out for free play and social time!
Feb. 13 at 10 and 11 a.m. - Mother Goose Toddler Time for children ages 0 to 3. Join Miss Sarah at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for a fun 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Feb. 13 to 28 - Participate in Batesville’s first Tiny Art Show. A Tiny Art show is a pop-up exhibit featuring tiny art created on a 4x4 canvas. Pick up your canvas from the Batesville Memorial Public Library on or after Feb. 13, while supplies last. Return your completed canvas to the library by Feb. 28 to be displayed and voted on in March. The People’s Choice in each category (12 and under, 13 and above) will win Batesville Chamber Bucks!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.