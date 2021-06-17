BATESVILLE - The following is a summary of activities and events planned for the first half of July at Batesville Memorial Public Library.
July 1 at 6:30 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month.
July 3 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library is closed for the holiday weekend.
July 5 at 6 p.m. – Floral Knitted Wreath at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This project is a continuation of the previous month. If you are interested in participating, phone Cassie at 812-934-4706.
July 6 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Silly Safaris sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. See a live animal show under the Umbrella Project in downtown Batesville. Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of program time. Bring your own chairs.
July 7 at 2 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Story Seekers Book Club will discuss June’s reading choice of the book Pax and there will be an activity that supports the book theme. This program is for grades 3rd – 8th. Register to attend at ebatesville.com/events.
July 8 at 10 a.m. – Bubble Science at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for grades 3rd – 8th. Catch, Hold, and Squish Bubbles! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 8 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Magic Club meets the second Thursday of each month.
July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon – Ask a Lawyer at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Volunteer lawyers will be available via Zoom to answer your questions pertaining to family law, housing, driver license issues, and more. No criminal matters will be discussed. Register at ebatesville.com/events to reserve your time slot. Walk-ins accepted as time allows.
July 9 at 10 a.m. – Tales to Trails at Brum Woods sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This Adventure Trails kids program will focus on bug catching. Walk the trails and learn bug catching techniques. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 10 at 6 p.m. – Free concert featuring the Tim Brickley and Michael Beck band playing favorites from the '60s through the '90s. This free concert is sponsored by the BAAC, the Friends of the Library, and the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The concert will be held Under the Umbrellas, downtown Batesville. Bring your own chairs.
July 12 at 1 and 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us to start seeds for a herb garden and make a rain gauge. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 13 at 11 a.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library will offer Virtual Dinosaur Adventures for Pre-K – 2nd grade. See dinosaur bones and get a glimpse of what it is like to go on a dinosaur dig. Register for this online event at ebatesville.com/events.
July 13 at 1 p.m. – Floral Knitted Wreath at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This project is a continuation of the previous month. If you are interested in participating, phone Cassie at 812-934-4706.
July 14 at 10 a.m. – Drama Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for kids. This six-week program, led by Hannah Giesting, will offer insights into different aspects of drama. Register now at ebatesville.com/events to join the fun.
July 15 at 10 a.m. – Make a personalized glass tumbler cup at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program is for grades 3rd – 8th. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 15 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
July 16 at 10 a.m. – Tales to Trails at Brum Woods sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your binoculars and take a bird watch hike in the woods. Register for this Adventure Tales kids program at ebatesville.com/events.
