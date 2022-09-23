BATESBILLE - Oct. 3 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3 is a fun-filled interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Oct. 4 at 10, 2 and 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6 is a 45 minute session incorporating books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills.
Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL with Cassie. Are you interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and work on your current project, or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started.
Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. – Creating Creatures for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Using a variety of resources and your imagination, participants will build their own creature. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club for 3rd – 8th grade. The group will meet at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to discuss the current book selection. There will also be an activity to go along with the story. For grades 3rd – 8th. If you are new to the group email Denean at homeschoolatebatesville.com.
Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. – Felting Class with Janet Paden at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will make felted bats. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. – Block Play is a new program offered at BMPL. Miss Sarah will have different kinds of blocks out for free play and social time. This program is designed for children ages 1 – 4. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts Garden Club for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will learn about garden cleanup, planting bulbs for the spring and enjoy a snack at our last gathering for the year. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Oct. 10 - 15 – Take and Make Candy Corn Catapult for 3rd – 8th grade. Building catapults and figuring out how to launch candy corn the farthest makes the perfect Halloween STEM activity at home. Sign up now at ebatesville.com/events and pick up your registered Take and Make program bag at the Batesville Memorial Public Library the week of October 10th – 15th during library hours.
Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. – Earth Science Week: Crystal Garden for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Make a Crystal Garden at this Homeschool program. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. – Earth Science Week: Geodes for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will make a cluster of geodes from common kitchen chemicals at this Homeschool program. Register at ebatesville.com/events
Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. – Earth Science Week: Sedimentary Rocks for grades 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. At this homeschool program participants will do an experiment that shows how granite rises and make sedimentary rocks with their favorite ingredients. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. – Boo Bubbles are so much fun! You can hold them in your hands or pop them to release a burst of ghostly fog. If you have soft cotton gloves at home please bring them so you can hold the bubbles in your hand. Register at ebatesville.com/events. For 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. – Earth Science Week: Magnetic Slime for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will make magnetic slime at this Homeschool program. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m. – Bob Ross Inspired Painting Class at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. A Bob Ross instructor will lead the class through painting “Pumpkin Flowers.” There is a fee of $25 for this program. Be sure to use the coupon code "pumpkin" to receive the $25 discount price. For more information or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.