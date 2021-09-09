BATESVILLE - Here's a an advance look at events planned for the latter half of September at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
Sept. 17 & 18 – Friends of the Batesville Memorial Public Library Book Sale in the Library Annex.
Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library After Hours Concert will be held Under the Umbrellas, Downtown Batesville with Cathy Morris & Collage. This musical event will feature jazz, Latin, and more. Please bring your own chairs or blanket for seating.
Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose at BMPL for children under the age of three features stories, rhymes, and activities. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and bring your current project to work on or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. Visit our webpage at ebatesville.com/events for more information.
Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at BMPL for children age three and over features stories, music, and dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. – Join us at the BMPL for a gorgeous Fall Craft with Cari Beggs. There is a $7 fee for this program. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. - National Hobbit Day at Brum Woods. Join the BMPL library staff to hike in the woods, share a riddle, drink tea and eat lembas bread. Dress like your favorite character. The Pre-K – 2nd grade program will be held at 11 a.m. and the program for grades 3rd – 8th will be held at 2 p.m. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. – DIY Squishy Fun at BMPL for grades 3rd – 8th. Join us to create your very own squishy made with a few basic craft materials. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. – Mother Goose at BMPL for children under the age of three features stories, rhymes, and activities. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 27 at 1 & 4 p.m. – Make It Monday at the BMPL is for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us and make a butterfly house! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 5:30 p.m. – Storytime at BMPL for children age three and over features stories, music, and dance. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at BMPL. Interested in knitting or learning how to knit? Join us and bring your current project to work on or bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. Visit our webpage at ebatesville.com/events for more information.
