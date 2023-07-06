BATESVILLE – Here’s a look at special events and activities planned for early July at Batesville Memorial Public Library.
July 6 at 1 p.m. – Felting Class: a BMPL Adult Program. We will create flat felting, also known as wool painting. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 6 at 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.
July 8 at 6 p.m. – After Hours Concert: Ron Jones Quartet. Ron has been a major presence for many years in the Tri-County area jazz scene. Join us by the Batesville Memorial Public Library Pergola for this FREE musical evening! Tacos2Go, It’s a Wrap, and Party Time Shaved Ice will be at the concert for food purchases. Please bring your own chairs. In case of rain, the concert will move indoors.
July 10 at 10 a.m. – Summer Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 – 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun, 30 minute interactive session is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
July 10 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park for ages 3 – 6. Join Miss Sarah, the BMPL Children’s Coordinator, at Liberty Park, on the grass by the playground, to spend 30 minutes reading and singing together.
July 10 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts for Pre-K – 2nd grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Help tend the garden and make a rain gauge to take home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 10 at 7 p.m. – The Rise and Fall of Business: Economics Plain and Simple at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This program is presented by Marc Cerniglia. Marc has over 30 years of business experience and holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A from the University of Virginia. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 11 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Silly Safari at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Learn about different kinds of animals in this educational program geared toward children under 8 years old. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 12 at 4 p.m. – Enchanted Book Club for children ages 8 and up at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to discuss the book Ella Enchanted. We will have an activity and provide a snack. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 13 at 10 a.m. – Brum Woods Scavenger Hunt for children ages 4 – 8. Join us at Lena’s Loop for a fun nature scavenger hunt! We will meet on the paved path by the parking lot. In case of rain, this program will be cancelled. Sponsored by the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 13 at 10 a.m. – How to Play Frisbee Golf for 3rd – 8th grade. Join us at Batesville Liberty Park by the Baseball Field for a fun introduction to Frisbee Golf. This is a beginners “how to.” A snack and drink will be provided. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 17 at 10 a.m. – Summer Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 – 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This fun, 30 minute interactive session is designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
July 17 at 11 a.m. – Summer Stories at the Park for ages 3 – 6. Join Miss Sarah, the BMPL Children’s Coordinator, at Liberty Park, on the grass by the playground, to spend 30 minutes reading and singing together.
July 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Felting Class: a BMPL Adult Program. We will create flat felting, also known as wool painting. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
July 18 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Join us for a Royal Party! Register at ebatesville.com/events for your choice of the Knights of the Round Table Party or the Princess Tea. Each party will feature an activity, storytime, and special guests! For ages 4 – 8.
July 18 at 1:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: a BMPL Adult Program. The July book is The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck. Please register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up your book copy at the Circulation Desk. This program will be repeated July 19 at 6:30 p.m..
July 18 at 6:30 p.m. – Aging Care Series: Warning Signs a Senior Needs Assistance presented by Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions. How will you know when a senior is struggling? One thing is certain: they aren’t likely to be the one who tells you! Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to learn more and talk about the next steps.
