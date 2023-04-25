BATESVILLE - Here's a look at upcoming special events and programs at Batesville Memorial Public Library.
May 1 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3. Designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
May 2 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6. This fun-filled program is designed to build early literacy skills.
May 3 at 4 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will discuss the book selection and then do an activity or game to go with the book. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 4 at 1 p.m. – Needle Felting Class: A BMPL Adult Program. The group will make a felted bee! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 4 at 4 p.m. – Popsicle Stick Building Challenge for 1st – 6th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to build structures using popsicle sticks. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 4 at 6:30 p.m. – The Ukulele Club meets at the Batesville Memorial Public Library the first and third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
May 8 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 0-3. Designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
May 8 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts Garden Club at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will help plant the garden and make a show flower garden to take home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 8 at 7 p.m. – Economics Plain and Simple: What is Economics? Presented by Marc Cerniglia at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This course will explain key economic principles in plain English and use real-life examples to which many of us can relate. This free course will be divided into 7 key areas, totaling 21 sessions. Each session will stand alone, so you can pick and choose topics of interest to you. Instructor Marc Cerniglia has over 30 years of business experience and has owned his own consulting business for the past 24 years. He holds a B.S from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an M.B.A from the University of Virginia. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 9 at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6. This fun-filled program is designed to build early literacy skills.
May 10 at 1 p.m. – Let’s Investigate Magnets, a Homeschool program, for 1st – 6th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Participants will experiment with magnets. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 10 at 4 p.m. – Enchanted Book Club for youth ages 8 and older at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join us to kick off a youth summer book, Ella Enchanted. We will give away free copies and have snacks and activities, then meet back in July to discuss the book! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 11 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Thur. Craft Day: Bubble Snake Machine for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to make bubble snake machines. There is also a Take and Make available. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
May 11 @ 1:30 p.m. – Framed Collage Craft: a BMPL Adult Program. Choose the background from a variety of precut birds of flowers. Then work with magazine scraps to color your creation before framing. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 11 at 4 p.m. – Tie-Dye Fun for 3rd – 8th grade at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. We will explore color through tie dye. Join us in tie dying a fun pillow case for your room. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
May 13 at 10 a.m. – Bob Ross Painting Class at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Brian Sutton, a Bob Ross certified instructor, will guide you step-by-step in painting Bob Ross’s Ocean Sunset. This is an adult art class, but mature minors ages 14 and up are welcome to attend. For more information or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events. There is a fee for this program. Be sure to enter the coupon code to bring your cost down to $30.
May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon – Perennial Swap at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Bring your perennials and exchange them for something new to you! Will be held in the circle and in case of rain will move to the foyer.
