Sept. 1 at 1 p.m.– The Batesville Memorial Public Library Felting Class under the direction of Janet Paden will make felted bats. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. – Nonfiction Fun: Buzzing with Questions for grades 1 to 6. Join us at the library to learn about the buzzing world around us, the people who study insects, and also make a magnifying glass. Pre-K to 8th grade. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month.
Sept. 5 – Batesville Memorial Public Library is closed for Labor Day.
Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. and 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 to 6 at the library incorporates activities to build early literacy skills in a fun environment.
Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. – The Story Seekers Book Club will meet at the library to discuss their current book selection. Each month children will be given a book title to read and then discuss at the next meeting. There will also be a game, craft or activity to go along with the book. For grades 3rd to 8th. If you are new to the group, contact Denean at homeschoolatebatesville.com to register.
Sept. 8 at 10 and 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft Day at the library will feature Oversized Tape Resist Painting for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Please register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. – DIY Cloud Lamp for 3rd to 8th grade. Join us at the library and make an amazing cloud light for your room. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Magic Club meets the second Thursday of the month.
Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Ripley County Reads Author Fair at Amack’s Well in Batesville will feature over 20 local and regional authors. At 10 a.m. there will be a Storytime with the children’s book authors at the Farmers Market Under the Umbrellas. The Fair will feature an Author Panel at 10:45 a.m. at Amack’s Well with Sutton Bishop, Cindy Tanner, Stephanie Jones, and Paul Wonning. Stacie Haas, the featured speaker will present a talk at 11:30 a.m. at Amack’s Well.
Sept. 12 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time.
Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. – Little Sprouts at the library Is for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Participants will learn about harvesting vegetables and make a fun craft to take home. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. and 2 and 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 to 6 at the library incorporates activities to build early literacy skills in a fun environment.
Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. – Knit Together at the library meets Tuesdays. If you would like to learn how to knit, bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. If you already know how to knit bring your current project and enjoy knitting with the group.
Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. – Introduction to Mindfulness Meditation at the library. Lisa Tuveson, a certified Mindfulness Meditation teacher, will guide you through a series of activities to bring focus and attention to the present moment. Registration not required.
Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. – Dinosaur Shadow Painting at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for Pre-K to 2nd grade. Have fun exploring with watercolors to create a sunset and top with a dinosaur silhouette. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
