BATESVILLE – Batesville Memorial Public Library is hosting an Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on the first floor of Amack’s Well Coffee House.
Four local children’s authors will read their work to the public under the umbrellas at 121 Shopping Village across from the coffee shop the first hour of the event. Beginning at 11 a.m. Midwestern author Sutton Bishop is speaking on the writing process, and the event concludes with door prizes.
Organizers include Ripley County Tourism, Osgood Public Library, Tyson Library and Batesville Memorial Public Library, all members of the Ripley County Reads program to promote literacy, community and education throughout the county.
The Author Fair is a chance for local authors to meet and network with each other and with a local community of readers as well as sell and sign their books, according to the Ripley County Reads group.
Batesville Memorial Public Library Director Kim Porter discussed the possibility of an Author Fair with a local bookstore owner who had attended many similar events. Porter then began an author call-out in April that required local authors to submit an application along with writing samples.
“An annual Author Fair is a better way of promoting multiple authors rather than one and promoting them in one setting,” Porter said. “The goal is always to promote literacy in Ripley County. Batesville and Ripley County really promote the arts and writing is an art that deserves promotion, too.”
Twenty authors are setting up booths inside the first floor of Amack’s Well Saturday morning to share their works with the public.
The free event will offer a passport program to encourage attendees to visit every author in order to win door prizes.
This is Ripley County Read’s first Author Fair, but Porter and others hope to grow the event into an annual gathering.
